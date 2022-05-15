Mexico.- Faced with the detection of the first confirmed cases of acute childhood hepatitis in Mexico, the parliamentary group of the labor party (PT) in the Upper House of the Congress of the Union called for the Federal Health Secretariat to be attentive to the increase in cases of this infection in Mexican minors.

This week, the Ministry of Health of Nuevo León confirmed that 4 infants in the state are infected with acute childhood hepatitis, which has triggered alerts throughout the national territory.

The coordinator of the PT caucus in the Senate of the RepublicSenator Geovanna Bañuelos, urged the Ministry of Health to have a surveillance and monitoring plan to deal with a possible increase in cases of acute hepatitis in the Mexican child population.

In this sense, the legislator urged the federal agency headed by Jorge Alcocer to maintain constant surveillance and monitoring of suspected cases of the disease, in order to prevent and prevent more minors from contracting it.

“Unfortunately, there are already four cases in Mexico and others in the American continent. This Thursday, the Nuevo León Health Secretariat reported four child patients with acute hepatitis, of whom it reported, all are stable and under continuous monitoring to assess their condition. evolution,” said Bañuelos.

Through a point of agreement, which was presented before the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union, the PT members asked the SSA, as well as their counterparts in the 32 states of Mexico, to implement an information campaign to make known to the citizens the measures they must follow to prevent the spread of acute hepatitis.

“In the Parliamentary Group of the Labor Party we see with concern the increase in cases of acute hepatitis in children, since the damage and consequences are terrible. It is a priority to attend to and monitor the development of this disease in order to ensure the well-being of our childhood,” said the coordinator of the PT in the Upper House.

In the document he pointed out that the World Health Organization (WHO), which has detected 228 cases of severe acute childhood hepatitis and three deaths from ithas stated that the rise in cases of this disease, which has occurred in Latin America, the United States and European countries, is a “very urgent” issue.