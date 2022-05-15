General Motors has legitimate ambitions electric on the American market. But to go back to being a global manufacturer, an important element is missing:Europe. The CEO of the US group, Mary Barra, has reopened the possibility of returning to the Old Continent with battery-powered products that can compete with the current offer, which is already growing.

“About five years ago we sold Opel to the company which has now been absorbed by the Stellantis group. We have no business remorse regarding internal combustion engines. But today we look to growth opportunities, because we can return to Europe as all-electric manufacturers. I can not waitBarra would tell The Detroit Free Press. Clearly it will take a brand for this return. And it is not easy to choose between Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, all known in Europe for specialties other than the electric world. General Motors also partially has the Wuling brand available (together with the Chinese SAIC).

General Motors has been in Europe for nearly 90 years. However, especially in recent years, this geographical position had been very unfavorable, with constant and continuous losses. Although the group’s investments in the electricity market are huge, any involvement, through acquisition, in the so-called electricity ‘start-ups’ also seems distant. In short, if the return were to be put in black and white, then it must be full and convinced. The electricity market could, for example, be covered at the high end by Cadillac, which has very interesting products; in that case it would be a limited but specific return, and even potentially profitable if supported by a convincing strategic plan. The change will necessarily have to go through an ad hoc communication plan, moreover, to leave nothing to chance in terms of visibility of the brands involved.