In the pandemic season, one of the television shows that caused the most sensation worldwide was The Squid Game, in which a group of people come together to be part of a contest in which if they win they will be able to take home their greatest desire, but those who lose will be at mortal risk. That scoop was enough for him to gain millions of fans around the world, even making him Netflix saw the potential of this story to confirm the second season a few months later.

Through a letter to the company's shareholders, the company with the red letter N has confirmed that there will be several shows that will stand out in 2024, such as the last season of the Thriller series known as You, which will finally have the outcome of its protagonist named Joe (although this is a deal with Warner). However, the most striking thing in the statement is that they explicitly mention that the new episodes of the Korean program will see the light of day this year, giving the last months of the year as a window.

Here is part of the statement:

Looking ahead, despite last year's strikes delaying the release of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024. Audiences will be able to choose from hit Returning Dramas like The Diplomat S2, Bridgerton S3, Squid Game T2 and Empress T2.

This is the synopsis of the series:

It is a suspense drama series that follows the story of hundreds of people who accept a strange invitation to play a children's game. But once inside, they did not know that each game has its price: that of their life. Ki-Hoon is fired from his job. His life is somewhat miserable, but when he realizes that there is a survival game with a prize of 45.6 billion won for the winner, he decides to sign up. Along with him, Sang-Woo also participates, who is facing a crisis due to the embezzlement of company funds.

Now the only thing missing is to know the date of the season, and it is possible that it could occur in large events such as the San Diego Comic-Con or until the next edition of the fair Netflix which took place last year in Brazil.

