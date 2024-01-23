OnlyFans star Corey Yee complained about one downside of the job. In an interview with Holly Randall, available at YouTubeshe admitted that it is difficult for her to have relationships with men because of her profession.

The model said that she has not been in a relationship for several years. “It’s hard for me to find a man. I don’t even do porn, I do OnlyFans, but a lot of guys aren’t happy with my work,” Yee shared.

At the same time, the girl noted that her profession makes her happy. “I don't care what other people think. But it’s really hard to find a guy who is confident enough to agree to such a relationship,” she emphasized.

