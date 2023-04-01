After the weekend, the wind will decrease and the average temperature will be between 9 and 13 degrees. It can then be quite pleasant in a spot in the sun, says meteorologist Jaco van Wezel van Weatheronline.

Halfway through next week, the chance of a single shower will increase and we will see the sun less often. “But as it looks now, it will be a lot sunnier again during the Easter weekend and the chance of dry weather is 80 percent!” said the weatherman.

How warm it will be during the Easter weekend is still uncertain. Most likely, fairly normal temperatures range from 12 degrees on the Wadden to 15 in the southeast of the country. Van Wezel: ,,There are also calculations that make it a lot warmer by 15 to 20 degrees, but the chance of that is small. With dry and fairly sunny weather, it is great weather for going out or gardening.”

Because Easter is still a week ahead, we also have to take into account a 40 percent chance that the fairly cool April weather will continue. “In the cold scenario we also have to deal with more clouds.”