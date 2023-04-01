Dancing with the stars, will it be goodbye for Selvaggia Lucarelli? The names of the substitutes appear

Various rumors are starting to circulate about the next edition of Dancing with the Stars, the show hosted by Milly Carlucci on Rai 1. After the last edition, the controversies regarding the judges for the tense climate during the episodes have raged. And everything also continued on social media where various poisonous attacks followed, even among the judges.

Among the protagonists of last season there was certainly Selvaggia Lucarelli who had to defend herself from the attacks that came from episode to episode. After the final, the journalist also hinted that she could have abandoned the broadcast. Her decision that she would not have arrived yet, but which – according to TvBlog – would not leave Milly Carlucci and her staff displaced. In fact, a plan B would be ready to be implemented in the event that Selvaggia does not return to the show.

The certainty, for now, is that Ivan Zazzaroni, Fabio Canino, Guillermo Mariotto and Carolyn Smith will be back behind the counter. In the event that Lucarelli leaves, however, a name that comes directly from Mediaset appears: Barbara d’Urso. According to TvBlog “we travel for indiscretions, certainly the most poignant but also the most sensational, for many reasons, would see Barbara D’Urso arrive in that role, who according to the telemarket of these last few hours would no longer be at Mediaset in the next season” .

Other names? That of Francesca Fagnani, the presenter of Belve (Rai 2); that of the former parliamentarian Nunzia De Girolamo, currently at the helm of Ciao male; and that of Luisella Costamagna, who climbed to the top step of the podium as a competitor in the latest edition of Ballando. We’ll see…