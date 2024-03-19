Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 00:36











The Sports Palace of Cartagena continues its preparation for the Spanish Futsal Cup, which begins this Thursday with duels between Barcelona and Xota (6:30 p.m.) and Movistar Inter and Palma Futsal (9:30 p.m.).

During this Tuesday, preparation work continued for the tournament that will be held this weekend and which plans to host 5,000 spectators. The characteristic blue court was installed and the sound continues to be prepared, as well as the assembly of the outdoor stage of the 'fan zone' to which any fan with tickets to the matches can attend for free.