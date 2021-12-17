The spokesperson for Compromís in the Valencian Courts, Fran Ferri, announced this Friday his intention to resign his act as deputy and his position as trustee of the group. Ferri has assured, in a letter made public on networks, that his decision is strictly due to labor reasons. “A point has come where institutional dedication and my professional career have become incompatible,” he says.

“I am a worker who, temporarily, I have dedicated myself to institutional politics,” he indicates in the letter in which he explains how the first years he made the two tasks compatible. “Since I assumed the receivership of my parliamentary group, I have already dedicated myself exclusively to institutional responsibilities through a leave of absence. This is my way of understanding politics from a personal point of view. With one foot to the institutions and the other to life outside the four walls of parliament, “he says.

Ferri, who worked in the automobile sector, explains in the letter that it has been a decade since he began his career as a deputy. Until now, the spokesman for the Compromís group sums up those years as those of “the strongest opposition against the absolute majority of the PP to lead” after which he became a trustee of a government parliamentary group.

“During these years many things have changed, but some remain unchanged. I continue to think, like the first day, that our passage through institutional politics is a service that we provide temporarily to try to improve the reality that surrounds us. And for this to be possible, we have to know where we come from but we also have to have a place to return ”, he asserts.

Ferri, who will carry out his decision in the coming days, has announced that he will continue to be part of the Executive of Més Compromís and the Compromís project, with which he claims to feel “fully identified”.

The position of spokesperson in the Valencian Cortes has, so far, corresponded to the Bloc in the distribution that the coalition made of the institutional positions.