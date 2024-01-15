Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip, Hisham Muhanna, praised the relief and medical efforts of the United Arab Emirates in the Gaza Strip, describing these efforts as very important, and called for their continuation and redoubling due to the urgent need of the people of the Strip.

Muhanna said, in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated, especially after the continuous displacement of large numbers to the city of Rafah in the south of the Strip. He welcomed any efforts that lead to reducing the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip.

The Red Cross spokesman in Gaza pointed to the efforts of the UAE, including relief and food aid, a field hospital, and the provision of large quantities of usable water, in addition to psychological support for children who have experienced the scourge of war.

The UAE launched the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign to provide relief to the Palestinians affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, in a sincere expression of the country’s approach to solidarity and humanitarian cooperation, and inaugurated the integrated field hospital, to provide treatment services to the people of the Gaza Strip, with a capacity of more than 150 beds, in The framework of the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation to provide aid and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Muhanna explained that “the deteriorating humanitarian situation is beyond the capacity of any humanitarian actor in the Gaza Strip, due to the continuation of hostilities and the expansion of the scope of military operations in the entire governorates in the north and south of the Strip, and the limited humanitarian support that is allowed to enter, in light of the increasing humanitarian needs day after day.” .

The Red Cross official stated that during the ceasefire period, which lasted for several days, there was an opportunity to achieve a greater response on the ground by intensifying the humanitarian response by sending a number of convoys and trucks loaded with medical supplies, medicines, and assistive devices that were used upon their arrival at the hospitals.

Muhanna stressed the importance of a ceasefire to allow the entry of the largest possible amount of humanitarian support, including medical supplies to treat the injured, and to give hospitals an opportunity to recharge their capacity, as well as to give an opportunity to the medical teams that have continued to work day and night for more than 3 months to rescue the wounded and injured, especially After the increase in the pace of hostilities, the continued flow of injured people to hospitals, and the difficulty of providing the necessary medical service to treat the wounded and sick, especially those with severe injuries who have suffered amputations or serious burns.

The UAE is making unprecedented efforts to support the Palestinian people by providing humanitarian and relief aid in the health and food fields, and providing clean water and shelter. More than 141 relief planes were flown across the UAE air bridge to transport humanitarian supplies, and 121 trucks to transport medical supplies and urgent food and relief aid to the Palestinian brothers. In addition to an aid ship carrying 4,016 tons of humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip.