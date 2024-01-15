The post also talks about the status of work on the game, which still needs to be done updates but the most interesting part is precisely the one relating to the difficulties he is encountering in the relationship with his audience.

Colossal Order, the development studio of Cities: Skylines II addressed the problem of toxicity growing of community of the game in his first message of 2024, published on his official blog and signed by CEO Mariina Hallikainen.

Maximum toxicity

Cities: Skylines II has toxicity issues

Before addressing the crux of the matter, Hallikainen makes a necessary premise: “Last but not least, we have noticed a growing trend of toxicity in our community, something we have never experienced to this extent before. Toxicity does not It's only aimed at our developers, but also at community members – which has led to many people being hesitant to interact with the community.” Then he touched on what could become a big problem for the survival of Cities: Skylines II: “In the long run, this will not only harm the mood and serenity of community members, but will also discourage creativity and modders, which would be truly sad to see.”

Hallikainen then recalled how Colossal Order has always favored and appreciated developers communicating with the community, but also clearly says that “our greatest responsibility will always be to protect the team and ensure that they work in a safe environment so that they can perform at their best while remaining motivated and productive .”

So the invitation is to continue make criticisms as much as you want, but in a constructive way, also providing ideas on how to improve communication between the team and the community. If a solution is not found, Colossal Order plans to reduce participation on social media. “How can we make sure the community is a safe place to share thoughts and hopes for the game?”

So some ideas are provided to start from:

Provide feedback and disagree, but do so constructively! Be specific and detailed, and don't worry about what others think. We have a diverse community, so opinions and experiences will always vary.

Assume that people mean to do good, and remember that tone can be difficult to convey in writing.

Help us make the community a pleasant place for everyone by showing your colleagues how to give constructive feedback.

Always be kind 🙂

Cities: Skylines II was not launched under optimal conditions, due to poor optimization. However, the development team has always been transparent on the point, making it clear that it was forced to publish it in those conditions and warning in advance so as to be able to curb the compulsive purchases of the most sensitive on the subject. There transparency Unfortunately it didn't work and many bought it anyway, then started offending the developers in various ways to let off steam.