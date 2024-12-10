The Imserso has already Open the deadline to request places in your Thermalism Program for the 2025 season. The Council of Ministers had already approved in October the contracting of this package, which offers for its next edition 197,000 places for pensioners in 84 spas throughout Spain from February 1 to December 31. To apply for a place in the shifts from February to August, those interested can register until January 9, 2025, while for the shifts from September to December, they will have until May 15.

One of the favorite destinations of this program is the Valencian Community. Looking ahead to the new season, the region offers three types of travel. One is the so-called Peninsular Coastal Zone, where those interested can enjoy the Mediterranean. Those who prefer to do tourism in towns and cities can choose the Getaway Tourism pack, while those who opt for the Thermalism program will spend a few days in a spa of Valencia or Castellón.

Applications may be submitted electronically through the Imserso electronic headquartersor by downloading the participation application form, filling it out and sending it to the headquarters of the General Directorate of Imserso, (Avda. de la Illustration, s/n, con return ac/ Ginzo de Limia 58, 28029 Madrid), or to the Imserso centers designated by the autonomous communities.

Castellón spas in Imserso 2025

Valencia spas at Imserso 2025