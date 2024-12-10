

12/10/2024



Updated at 1:55 p.m.





Since the war broke out in Ukraine with the invasion of Vladimir Putin’s Russian troops, Elina Svitolina He dug his trench and positioned himself on the side of his country. First symbolically, refusing to shake hands with Russian rivals and…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only