Since Casillas, Valdés and Reina left the goal of the Spanish team, it seemed that La Roja could not find a goalkeeper (or group of goalkeepers) who could give the necessary security to the team for major events such as the World Cup or European Championships. . De Gea didn't work out and it cost him his place in that World Cup, and he is the closest thing to a world-class goalkeeper that the national team has had since Iker.
Now, it seems that in recent tournaments, Unai Simón has taken over the undisputed title, but since last year, several Spanish goalkeepers have managed to make a quite interesting leap in quality that puts Luis de la Fuente in a bind to decide who they are. those who must go to the Eurocup next summer, and who are the ones who must play in the event of an important match, a penalty shoot-out, etc.
Although this is not his best season, he has become, at times, the best Spanish goalkeeper there has ever been. Furthermore, being Chelsea's goalkeeper, and more so, being now on loan at Real Madrid, gives you stripes and guarantees that he is a great goalkeeper, but maybe he is not what the team needs since he is a great stopper, but no. He is so involved in the group and he has already had some problems with his teams when he does not play. So to be a substitute, he is not the best option.
Very few buts can be said about the season of good old Álvaro Vallés, Las Palmas' goalkeeper this season. Under the radar player, who has not stood out much until now, but who has been entering the First Division and is doing wonders for the Canarian goal, he is being one of the best at the moment and is something to highlight. Maybe as a reward for his great season, in addition to being a great asset, he could be a great third goalkeeper for the squad.
He has been the favorite of many for some years now, but it has not been until now that he has managed to join the national team, even if it is not as a starter, Luis de la Fuente has no shortage of reasons to trust good old Alex. Security, youth and desire to take on the world, very serious between the sticks and a guarantee in almost all facets of the game. Great option and possibly one that the coach likes the most as a third option.
Robert Sánchez's first call-up aroused criticism for not knowing who was Brighton's goalkeeper, but his recent signing for Chelsea has put one of the best goalkeepers we have nationally on the map. Great footwork, leadership, very good at stopping between the sticks and the only bad thing is that his recent injury may have given Remiro an advantage over him to be chosen in the squad.
If the Brighton goalkeeper was little known, the Brentford goalkeeper, for the majority of Spanish fans, would be even more unknown. But his qualities and desire to be the best have led an Arsenal that came second with a great goalkeeper to prefer him, and you only have to see the recent Champions League qualifier against Porto to realize why David Raya is one of them. the best options we have to defend our goal. Furthermore, for de la Fuente he is a fixture in the squad and even more so if he is this good.
And as the usual one chosen to defend the Spanish goal as a starter, we have Unai Simón. The Basque is very good and has already shown in several calls with the national team that he deserves that position the most, and that despite some mistakes made, he is a person who can be trusted, who understands the team's game. and he is capable of giving what the team needs from his position. Without a doubt, a fixture also for the call.
