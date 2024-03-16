The Maniac confirms itself at the top

Andrea Iannone he started the Superbike World Championship by immediately climbing onto the podium in Race-1 in Australia, finishing in third place behind Nicolò Bulega and Andrea Locatelli in an all-Italian podium that inaugurated the 2024 season of the series-derived World Championship. The Maniac at Phillip Island was also fast in the Sunday races and concluded the two-day test in Barcelona in fourth position, half a second behind Bulega. Next week it will be time to get back on track again for the second round of the championship at Montmelò and Iannone is ready to confirm himself among the protagonists.

“It was a good day of testing, I'm satisfied with the team's work and I think that little by little my feeling with the bike and the tires is improving, making me more and more competitive. In the first few days I struggle slightly more, due to the long stop, but I return to interesting levels quite quickly, surprising me with our results. I'm happy with how we worked with the team and the support from Ducati. I thank Gigi Dall'Igna, Claudio Domenicali, Paolo Ciabatti, Mauro Grassilli and the whole Go Eleven team for their support. This week we hope to recover well and return to the race with conditions similar to those of the tests”explained Andrea Iannone.

Even the team manager Denis Sacchetti is very satisfied: “We concluded a very productive test, we managed to carry out targeted tests which provided us with the information we needed to find a good base in anticipation of the race, which will be held next week. Barcelona is a very different track than Phillip Island, here the grip is always poor while in Australia it was very high, so obviously it imposes different characteristics. We continue to work with our heads down, the level is high and we are having fun with Andrea.”