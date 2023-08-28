The public ministry of Spain opened “investigative proceedings” against the suspended president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, after the non-consensual kiss to the player Jenni Hermoso and offered the athlete the possibility of denouncing him for assault sexual.

The non-consensual kiss that Luis Rubiales, formerly the RFEF’s top leader, gave the player Jenny Hermoso at the medal-giving ceremony after Spain’s victory in the Women’s World Cup makes its way into the Spanish Justice.

This August 28, the National Court Prosecutor’s Office ruled on the case that has dominated the agenda in recent days and stated that knowing the footballer’s statements, the kiss on the mouth that Rubiales gave her “was not consented” and For this reason, it opened proceedings to “carry out the investigation of the facts that are the subject of the complaint.”

The investigative body maintains that the facts denounced, the kiss to Hermoso while holding “with both hands the head of the player”, could constitute a sexual crime, for which reason it offered the player the “possibility of formalizing her public complaint against Rubiales.

with EFE

News in development…