cygames showcased over six minutes of never-before-seen gameplay for the highly anticipated GRANBLUE FANTASY Relinkcoming theFebruary 1, 2024. During games com 2023 in fact it was possible to try the game in preview, and at the end of the article you can find a video that contains some clips of both exploratory and fighting phases featured in the demo created for the event.

Before leaving you to the gameplay, I remind you that GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink will be available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And pc. You can find more information about the game and the editions that will be released in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: cygames Street Gematsu