A statement issued by the Spanish Federation said, “In view of the evidence shown by the video images provided by Real Madrid regarding the incident of Vinicius Jr. being sent off in the 90 + 5 minute, the Conduct Committee decided to cancel the “disciplinary sanctions” for this expulsion and allowed the Brazilian player to play his team’s match against Rayo. Vallecano, Wednesday, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in the thirty-sixth stage of the Spanish League.

The Spanish Federation also punished Valencia with a partial closure of its stadium for five matches, and a fine of 45,000 euros ($49,536).

And the Spanish arbitration committee had previously excluded referee Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva on Tuesday from his next two matches, for his role in the red card that was awarded to Real Madrid’s Brazilian player Vinicius Junior against Valencia.

Spanish media reported that the 47-year-old referee had been sacked, although the RFEF did not confirm this in response to an AFP question.

Iglesias Villanueva was responsible for the “mouse” during Valencia’s 1-0 victory in “La Liga” over Real on Sunday, as Vinicius was subjected to racist abuse from the home team’s fans at the Mestalla stadium.

Later in the match, the 22-year-old was sent off for hitting Valencia’s Ugo Duro, after referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengochea watched the video clips several times.

However, the video shown by Iglesias Villanueva did not include Doro grabbing the Brazilian around his neck with his arm first, which would also have been a red card violation.

Vinicius wrote on Twitter after the match, “It was not the first, second, or third time. Racism is usual in the Spanish League. The competition management considers it normal. The Spanish Federation considers it normal and the competitors encourage it.”

He added, “The championship previously belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi, and today it belongs to the racists.”