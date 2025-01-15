Last Monday, Italian Lazio fired the Spanish falconer Juan Bernabé, in charge of caring for the club’s eagle, after a controversial video published online in which he showed his prosthetic penis. It was a firm decision by the president of the entity, Claudio Lotito, but the employee did not accept it and Now he is trying to resist entrenched in the team’s facilities.

This is what the local media has advanced Il Romanistawhich claims that Bernabé, until now residing in the club’s sports city, has locked himself in his room while begging for the president’s forgiveness. Lotito, for his part, seems to refuse to back down from his decision, which also cost the doctor in charge of the operation, the club’s urologist, his job.

Bernabé has been at the Roman club for 15 years, although he has already been fired due to a controversial situation when in 2020 he declared himself an admirer of the dictator Benito Mussolini. It didn’t take long for him to be readmitted.

“I grew up in a healthy, clean family, without prejudice, which taught me to have a healthy relationship with my body and with sex. My genitals are like my hands. They are part of my body“explained the falconer before the club president responded with some harsh words.

“He had been with us for 15 years and in one hour I relieved him of his duties because I don’t look anyone in the face,” he added. “Lazio’s code of ethics provides for behavior based on the authentic values ​​of sport and the club is a listed company, with procedures that must be respected,” he concluded.