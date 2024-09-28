“Among the objectives of the Veneto Region Council, there is certainly that of making women diagnosed with ovarian cancer feel welcomed and protected, intervening on multidisciplinary management in oncology that allows women to be treated in all phases of the disease , improving the response to treatments, promoting timely access to supportive rehabilitation therapies for an effective return to normal life”. As Sonia Brescacincouncilor of the Veneto Region, president of the V Commission for Social and Health Policies, speaking today at the meeting promoted by the Alliance against ovarian cancer (Acto Ets) “Ovarian cancer in Veneto: Let’s change course”, discussion between clinicians, institutions and patients on the importance of personalizing ovarian cancer treatment and genetic tests for the prevention of hereditary-familial tumors, which was held today in Silea (Treviso).

“The commitment of the Region and also of the healthcare companies and its professionals – reiterated Brescacin – has been that, over the years, to increasingly develop the multidisciplinary and multi-professional approach in oncology. This allows us to bring together in the Hospital hub taking care of the woman, from the pre-operative phase to the post-operative one, following her throughout her journey, up to medical treatment, follow-up and rehabilitation precisely because the care of the woman must be 360 ​​degrees, allowing for improved effects in treatments and offering the possibility of accessing the necessary supports for women as soon as possible. A recognition also of the humanity that gynecology professionals demonstrate towards women “.

Regarding the associations, he adds “the work carried out by Acto Italia and Acto Triveneto is very important because it is an activity not only of information, but also of support for women in order to direct them towards their best treatment paths. The great work carried out together also with the health professionals allows us to say today, compared to ten years ago, that 70% of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer already know about the disease. Until ten years ago, only 30% were aware of it” he concludes.