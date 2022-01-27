With Brazil and Argentina already classified and Ecuador one step away, South America enters the zone of definition of his qualifying for the Qatar World Cup-2022 between Thursday and Friday with the dispute of the fifteenth date.

Four days before the end of the World Cup and with two and a half places in dispute, the positions show Brazil leading and classified with 35 points, followed by Argentina, also with its ticket to Qatar in its pocket with 29 points.

Further back comes Ecuador with 23 units, which can secure its qualification for the World Cup on this double date, followed by Colombia (17), Peru (17), Chile (16), Uruguay (16), Bolivia (15), Paraguay (13). ), all of these with chances of qualifying, and the already eliminated Venezuela bottom with 7 units.

Despite the fact that they have gone five games without winning and without scoring goals, as a result of four 0-0 draws and a 1-0 defeat with Brazil, the Colombians come to this match in fourth place with 17 points and with one of the clearest opportunities to go to Qatar in November.

In front they will have the “Blanquirroja”, which is currently fifth with the same number of units as its rival of the day and, therefore, is provisionally obtaining the regional quota for the playoffs, driven by the two wins to the thread that he achieved in the last two days.

Looking for the goal

For this game, the Colombian coach, Reinaldo Rueda, will have as main casualties the injured Atalanta attackers Duván Zapata and Luis Muriel, as well as Jefferson Lerma who will miss the match due to covid-19. Given the casualties of La Dea’s gunners, the strategist will be able to use Falcao García for this game; Alfredo Morelos, striker for Rangers; Rafael Santos Borré, figure in recent weeks with Eintracht Frankfurt; Luis Suárez, summoned at the last minute and performing well with Granada, and Miguel Borja, who has already scored a goal this semester with Junior.

