The Hereda San Pablo Burgos has announced this Thursday that the match that he had to face this afternoon between Lenovo Tenerife is postponed one day for the detection of a positive case in their ranks.

The club is working to carry out new tests given the possibility that new positives appear. The match will be held this Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Coliseum when the results of the new tests are known.

Is It is the second time this season that the Burgos team has had to postpone the game due to the positive cases in the workforce.

