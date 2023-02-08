The capture of Ovidio Guzmán in January, the son of Juaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán and the main person accused of having assumed the leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel, raises doubts about who will now assume the mandate of one of the largest and most dangerous drug cartels in the world. world.

Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar, aka ‘Alfredillo’ would be the person to whom all the suspicions of the new boss of the cartel point.

Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar appears in the list of the 10 most wanted by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

According to the intelligence information collected, “Alfredillo” was born in 1983 in the city of Culiacán, he is currently 39 years old and was one of the children of the relationship between “El Chapo” Guzmán with his first wife Alejandrina Salazar.

Intelligence attempts to profile and locate Jesús Alfredo Guzmán were frustrated after, in 2012, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office confused the person when it supposedly announced the capture of ‘Alfredillo’, thus alerting the aforementioned cartel member, who has been in hiding ever since.

Jesús Alfredo Guzmán is one of the family members quietest and lowest profile. According to the information that is known, ‘Alfredillo’ would be in charge of sending deliveries of cocaine, heroin and even fentanyl to the United States and various parts of the continent.

A physical description of Guzmán Salazar not known until 2015when Alfredo escorted some well-known actors and took a photo that was released a year later

Although Jesús Alfredo seems to enjoy recognition within the Sinaloa Cartel and is considered one of the potential successors in the chain of command. He was kidnapped in 2016 by the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), along with another of his brothers.

Reward poster for Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar. Photo: US Department of State

After negotiations between the CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel, the brothers were released, and alias ‘Alfredillo’ traveled clandestinely to Colombia, where he hid for several years and even built a cocaine laboratory that operated in Envigado and which is suspected, came to produce about 100 kilos of cocaine.

The last known attempt to capture Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar was in 2021, when the US government announced a five million dollar reward for any information that leads to the capture of alias ‘Alfredillo’.

Gumán Salazar is currently accused of attempting to distribute controlled substances, as well as conspiracy for possession and crimes related to drug trafficking inside and outside the borders.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME