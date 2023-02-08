After the announcement of a new Nintendo Direct, a page of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This revealed that the price of Link’s next adventure would be $70. Which would make it one of the first Nintendo games at that price.

After the page was active for a while, Nintendo decided to hide it. However, different users managed to capture and spread it through the networks. This generated different responses, but it doesn’t seem to have dampened the excitement for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This price doesn’t seem like an error, and stores may be ready to make the changes. Some stores like Gamestop and Amazon were offering pre-sale for $60. According to the journalist known as Benji Sales, these stores momentarily stopped them. Surely for new users to purchase it at the new price once it is officially announced.

It is expected that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the games featured in the Nintendo Direct. If so, perhaps there is little time left to confirm that this will be its official price. Do you think this is the new standard for Nintendo titles?

What do we know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

This adventure will be the direct continuation of Breath of the Wild. For now his plot is kept quite secret, but it seems that we will see the return of Ganondorf. Not to mention that some kind of corruption is consuming Link and the Master Sword.

So far its gameplay is quite similar to its predecessor. However, it has made additions such as a portal and new areas of the map that will be in the air. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It looks quite promising and is one of Nintendo’s strong cards for 2023. It goes on sale next May 12, so it won’t be that long to enjoy it.

