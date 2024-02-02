Russian citizen Igor Churkin was detained in Argentina at the request of Ukraine

The son of Russian businessman Igor Churkin was detained in Argentina. The Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported the detention of a Russian who came to the country for tourism purposes. According to them, a resident of the Russian Federation is suspected of committing a criminal offense in Ukraine.

Argentine police detained Churkin's son based on evidence collected by the State Bureau of Investigation. The department claims that the detainee “tried to preserve assets in Ukraine at the expense of a state bank.”

According to the SBI, the Russian deceitfully tried to maintain business in Ukraine

The SBI recalled that in July 2022 they brought charges against a Russian citizen and “his accomplice” who, according to investigators, tried to preserve the property of the Lvov Bus Plants enterprise in Lvov.

The Ukrainian department explained that the company took out a large loan from a state bank secured by its property. The Russian businessman allegedly spent the money at his own discretion and refused to return it, although he did not want to lose his company.

A Russian businessman has developed a scheme to block an auction for the sale of collateral property by a Ukrainian bank. An enterprise controlled by the oligarch's son filed a knowingly false statement with the police about the commission of a criminal offense by representatives of the bank. State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine

Officials of the institution were accused of a fictitious, particularly serious offense. This became the basis for registering criminal proceedings. The property was seized.

The owner of the organization was notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Article 383 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (“Knowingly false report of a criminal offense”). The court found the director of the enterprise who submitted the application guilty. He was sentenced in absentia to two years in prison.

The Russian was detained at the request of Kyiv

Later it became known that the arrest was made at the request of Kyiv. Natalia Pustovalova, head of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires, explained that citizen of the country I.I. Churkin arrived in Argentina with his family as a tourist.

On February 1, a preliminary court hearing was held, by decision of which the specified citizen was released on his own recognizance not to leave the country Natalia PustovalovaHead of the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy

In the next 45 days, the Russian will be awaiting trial, which should consider the case and decide whether to extradite the man to Ukraine or not.