Lerici – «I really don't know who took that photograph, I have no idea how it could have arrived in Florida, much less why it is displayed in a Florida restaurant. I only know that the girl is me. I recognized myself immediately. She was a great emotion.” The beautiful young woman portrayed in the 1960s image, which is arousing curiosity throughout San Terenzo, has a name. She is Prosperous Brusacà. She was in her early twenties at the time. Polka dot blouse, a high belt to emphasize the waist, the wide midi skirt, in the photograph she appears absorbed. And it is likely that she didn't even notice the presence of the person who “immortalized” her.

Was Tilde Mariani Giacché, a Santerenzi native who has lived in the United States for years, to spread that framed photo, noticed by her husband Gianni in a club. First we recognized the young man with the bow tie, Amedeo Carlo Bartoletti. And now Prospera. She is intrigued. And she is amused by the compliments. «I had a passion for fashion – he confides – I cared a lot about it. Even now, I prefer to have something less, but beautiful…”. Santerenzina doc, still lives in the village. And «like her grandfather» she bears the name of the patron saint of San Terenzo. She laughs if you ask her how much she was courted. She replies only that she «married her beloved Luigi Paoletti, originally from Borghetto Vara, transport entrepreneur, unfortunately passed away a few years ago.” Who knows if we will find out who photographed it. «I hope so – she says – I told Maria Velia Oriani, who showed me the image. I would really like to understand why this photograph has come so far.”

Previously he recognized himself as Amedeo Carlo Bartoletti, born in 1943. «I was 21 years old – he says – I worked at the Bar Torino. I stayed from 1958 to 1974, then I left. The Trieste restaurant already existed. And the dark disk that can be glimpsed towards Villa Shelley was the public telephone station.” The Fiat 600 belonged to him. «Mum made a small debt for that used one, taken from Bertieri, the workshop in via Garibaldi. I earned 25 thousand lire a month. A coffee cost 10 lire, tips were 5…”. Exciting memories of sailing. First on the motor ship Vittoria, on a cruise in the Caribbean. Having joined as a room boy, he made a rapid career as a barman. «I followed the advice of Commander Ghiggini, from Lerici», he confides. There were many “fellow villagers” on board. Renzo Ferbel, «called the little angel, because he was very lively». Commander Colotto. The landings in the USA, to visit Adolfo Mariani, Tilde's father, at his spectacular restaurant, loved by the great opera singers, Asti. «He welcomed us as if we were family», he confides

