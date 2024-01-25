Mogadishu (Al-Ittihad)

The Somali army liberated several locations in the center of the country from the control of the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement, which suffered heavy human losses exceeding 30 people. This came as a suicide bomber blew himself up at a gas station in the capital, Mogadishu, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

More than 30 members of the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement were killed in the Galhariri area in Galgadud Governorate in central Somalia.

“This came after a planned operation carried out by the National Security and Intelligence Service in cooperation with international partners against the terrorist Al-Shabaab militias linked to Al-Qaeda,” the Somali news agency, SONA, reported yesterday.

According to the agency, “The federal government reiterates that misguided leaders and militias have the opportunity to surrender to the government and use the time to surrender and obtain amnesty, rehabilitation, education, and other opportunities.” She pointed out that “the national armed forces liberated the areas of Hirshabelle state, and expelled the terrorist enemy from most of the cities of Galmudug state in the center of the country.”

Yesterday, two people were killed and two others were injured as a result of a suicide bombing that targeted a gas station in the Warta Nbda District in Mogadishu.

“Sona” said, “A suicide bomber blew himself up at a gas station, killing two people and wounding two others,” explaining that the police forces worked to provide first aid to those injured in the explosion.

She pointed out that “Al-Shabaab militias linked to Al-Qaeda often carry out such terrorist attacks to shed the blood of the Somali people.”

Also yesterday, Al-Shabaab terrorist elements suffered heavy losses while trying to launch an attack on the city of Aad in Mudug Governorate.

The Somali army, with the support of local fighters, succeeded in confronting the terrorist attack, inflicting heavy casualties on the remnants of Al-Shabaab and foiling the terrorist plan.

Army officers indicated in a statement to official media that “they are tracking down the terrorist elements who fled out of the city.”

Local residents reported heavy gunfire and explosions, and residents also monitored the entry of a large number of terrorists into the area before they suffered heavy losses and were forced to flee.

The Somali army, with the support of local forces, has been carrying out separate military operations against the Al-Shabaab movement for nearly two years.

For years, Somalia has been waging a war against the Al-Shabaab movement, which was established in early 2004 and is ideologically affiliated with Al-Qaeda and has claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist operations that have claimed the lives of hundreds of people.