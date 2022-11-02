THE TRUTH Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 7:10 p.m.



The success of the exhibition ‘Abanilla strips naked’ last weekend has prompted its promoters to extend the visiting hours for one more day. It is a solidarity photographic exhibition. The ticket price, three euros, is intended for the Spanish Association Against Cancer and the protector Apama Natura.

The good reception that the exhibition had during the weekend, with more than 1,200 visitors, has made the organizers decide to extend the visit pass to this Saturday, November 5.