Mexico witnessed the first presidential debate towards the elections on June 2, when the Aztec country will experience the largest elections in its history, in which some 95 million people are called to the polls. The main axes were: health and education, corruption and transparency, non-discrimination and vulnerable groups and gender violence.

The candidates and the presidential candidate go to the first of the three debate tables proposed by the National Electoral Institute (INE) in the current Mexican electoral process.

Claudia Sheinbaum, candidate for Morena's progressive ruling party; Xóchitl Gálvez, elected from the opposition coalition Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México; and Jorge Máynez, the sudden candidate of the Citizen Movement who seeks to represent a 'third option' to the hegemony of the main political forces.

Within the vicinity of the INE, in Mexico City, the three candidates were in charge of presenting their national action plan before the attentive gaze of millions of Mexicans who tuned in to the debate, which was broadcast on open television and on the social networks of the INE.

Guests and members of the press observe the presidential candidates of the Morena Party, Claudia Sheinbaum, on a screen; of the Citizen Movement Party, Jorge Álvarez Maynez, and Xóchitl Gálvez, presidential candidate of the alliance of opposition parties 'Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México', in the first presidential debate at the facilities of the National Electoral Institute (INE), in Mexico City , Mexico, April 7, 2024. © Reuters / Quetzalli Nicte-Ha

Although Sheinbaum is favored by the polls, which put her up to 20 points above Gálvez, her main political rival, the debate was budgeted to be an egalitarian platform that could unbalance the predictions of the polling houses.

The format, chosen by the INE, was somewhat unusual. The debate was led by two moderators, who limited themselves to presenting 30 questions, selected by themselves after a previous discard process carried out by a university research laboratory, which selected 108 questions of the 24,000 that arrived at the INE through networks. social, a dynamic formulated by the electoral body itself.

The candidates had five minutes, in three different blocks, to answer the questions (which were assigned to them at the time through chance) and the questions that their political counterparts asked, which were not as many as in past debates, since privilege was given to addressing the issues that matter to citizens about the political differences of the candidates.

It will be next April 28 when Sheinbaum, Máynez and Gálvez will once again confront each other publicly to try to get the Mexican citizens to choose them to govern the country for the next 6 years.