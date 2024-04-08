One of the most sensitive and delicate issues in Mexico is that of migrationbecause millions of people arrive in Aztec territory in order to cross the USA and live the desired American dreamin the face of shortcomings and lack of opportunities in countless countries, especially in Latin America.

That is why this vulnerable group could not go unnoticed in the first Presidential Debate 2024where the three candidates for the presidency of Mexico had the opportunity to talk about what they plan in their mandate for immigration policies and the border with the United States.

Every day, thousands of people put their lives at risk trying to enter the United States in any way possible, and during the Presidential Debate It was remembered that a couple of days ago it was one year since the tragedy at the Ciudad Juárez immigration stationwhere more than 40 migrants of Venezuelan origin lost their lives.

What many are questioning for the next person to become president of the country is what the approach will be to the immigration issue, what new policies will be implemented and how they will act to safeguard the integrity of said vulnerable group.

Was Xochitl Galvez the first to speak about the two initiatives presented, which propose that every migrant who is on Mexican soil be respected and be able to travel through the country without being harassed or attacked, where their interests prevail. human rights above all things.

“We have to have a secure border, I believe that migrants can be an opportunity for economic growth for Mexico, not a problem. It has to do with the United States, clearly,” said the former senator and then added that unfortunately undocumented immigrants usually live in precarious conditions.

For its part, Claudia Sheinbaum He stressed that Mexico will never stop having problems with migration if the causes are not correctly addressed, ensuring that the main reason for the high number of undocumented immigrants heading to the United States is the poverty experienced in Central America and other countries.

Sheinbaum's proposal in relation to immigration issues is that “what is dedicated to arms production today, a percentage of that is dedicated to helping countries and reduces migration,” since the former head of Government of the City of Mexico assures that this “is the most humane thing that can be done.”

Meanwhile, Alvarez Maynez quoted the phrase Jose Martiwhich says that “ homeland is humanity “, so he assures that to achieve true authority on the immigration issue and as a kind of defense for Mexicans who are now in the United States, morality is required.

Máynez considers that moral authority would allow migrants to defend themselves from the misogynistic and discriminatory discourses of donald trump.

“What we have done with the southern border is inhumane. Militarization has not made our border safer, but it has made it more cruel, which is why we must change the model. For a human rights model that provides support to all migrants.”

Finally, Jorge Máynez stressed that “migrating is not a crime“, but it is a decision that human beings make” and that the integrity of all migrant boys and girls, who in the majority of cases are separated from their families, will prevail.