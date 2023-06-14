The Mbappé soap opera continues its course. In a new chapter of a story that seems endless, the French star has given an interview to the Italian newspaper ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ in which he has been transparent with his future, after breaking the news just a few hours ago that he will not renew with PSG and, therefore, will not continue in the Parisian team beyond the summer of 2024, when his contract with the French entity ends.

His immediate destination seemed clear: Real Madrid. However, the French superstar was in charge of responding this Tuesday on social networks to a piece of news from ‘Le Parisien’ that linked him directly with the white team this summer: «Lies. At the same time, getting bigger. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy », she added.

Mbappé has been even more explicit in his interview with the Italian media by assuring that “I have not said that I wanted to be sold to Real Madrid or that I wanted to leave, only that I will not activate the option of the additional year (until 2025)”. Thus, the Frenchman hints that he wants to finish his stage as a PSG player and, surely, sign free for Real Madrid next summer.

In addition, he clarified that “with PSG there has never been talk of a renewal”, making it clear that his decision to leave PSG has been made. “I want to win, but there are shortcomings at PSG,” explained the Frenchman, who refers to the sporting aspect as one of the main reasons for looking for a new adventure far from Paris.

Hurt with the departure of Messi



Mbappé also had words for his former teammate Leo Messi, who will play for Inter Miami after finishing his contract with PSG. The Frenchman is clear that the departure of the Argentine star weakens the team. “It is never good news that someone like Messi, one of the best players in the history of football, leaves,” he said.

Nor did he understand the reason for the animosity of a certain sector of the Parisian fans towards Messi. “I don’t quite understand why so many people were so relieved that he was leaving. He did not receive the respect he deserved in France », he confessed forcefully.

The story between Mbappé and Real Madrid already goes back a long way and this summer points to a new chapter, who knows if the final one for the Frenchman’s arrival at the white team. A ‘déjà vu’ that has signs of ending sooner rather than later.