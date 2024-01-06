The intense Netflix movie 'The Snow Society' is now available on the platform and is generating a lot of attention. Directed by the renowned Spanish director JA Bayona, the film is nominated for the Golden Globes and is on the preliminary list for the Oscars.

The production tells the tragedy experienced by a rugby team on Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in 1972. After crashing, they were lost in the icy Andes for 72 days. They survived by eating the bodies of the deceased. Of the 45 passengers, only 16 resisted and were rescued. Some of them, who experienced that terrible moment firsthand, have already seen the film and their reactions were incredible. What did they say?

What was the reaction of the real survivors after watching the movie 'The Snow Society'?

Some of the survivors of that fateful accident in 1972 who are with us have collaborated in the making of the film by Spanish director JA Bayona. One of them is Roberto Canessa, rugby player and medical student, played by actor Matías Recalt in 'The Snow Society'. In real life, as in the movie, he had the important job of taking care of the health of his colleagues at the age of 19.

At 70 years old, he had the opportunity to see the film and revealed to the AFP agency “which is a super light version of what happened on the mountain. We had it (it was) much worse. “If I had a movie of how we had it, the public would leave the cinema.”he shared.

Roberto Canessa today and himself in 1972, the year of the tragedy in the Andes. Photo: Montevideo.

Does the film 'The Snow Society' faithfully recreate what happened in 1972?

Another of the survivors, although he did not participate in the project in the way that Canessa did, was Antonio Vizintín, who was constantly interviewed by Bayona and was played by the actor Agustín Della Corte. He was 19 years old on the day of the accident and now reveals that the film transports him back to that agony he experienced.

Antonio Vizintín, one of the survivors of the tragedy in the Andes. Photo: Diffusion.

“When you see the elevated planes,” he says, “you can see the loneliness we were in, the cold we felt. You see that mountain that impacts you and you ask yourself: “How do I get from here?” the film, you get into the characters and you see how they deteriorate physically and mentally. You go from being well to not eating, to being thirsty, to anguish. 'The Snow Society' conveys that to you,” said the Law student and rugby player at the time.

