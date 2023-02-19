London(dpa)

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford vowed to all English Premier League football teams, as the “sniper” pledged not to “slow down” after he reached a great level during his career with the team in the recent period. Rashford scored two goals to lead Manchester United to a 3-0 victory over Leicester City, in the 24th round of the English Premier League.

The England international striker scored 17 goals at Old Trafford, in all competitions this season, scoring the most goals for any player in the team in one season in the United stronghold since Wayne Rooney, who scored 19 goals on this stadium in the 2011/2012 season.

Rashford raised the number of his goals with Manchester United in various competitions during the current season to 24 goals, which is the largest number of goals scored during one season in his career with United.

Rashford scored 16 of his 24 goals in 17 matches with United since the end of the 2022 World Cup.

“Obviously it’s a great feeling to score goals and win games at the end,” Rashford told Sky Sports, after achieving this personal feat. “I don’t think we played well in the first half but we played better in the second half.”

Rashford added: “We found Bruno Fernandes and Fred, who created a lot of chances. We need to be looking to do that from the start, but it’s also good that we still win when we’re not at our best.” And the Manchester United star, who continued to score for the fifth consecutive match in various competitions, confirmed: “There are definitely things to learn and improve, but in general it is a good day.”

Despite advancing with a goal, United appeared very lackluster during the first half, during which Leicester City missed more than one chance to score thanks to the brilliance of Spaniard David De Gea, the goalkeeper of the owners of the land, who saved more than one shot by the players of the team nicknamed “The Foxes”.

United imposed absolute control over the second half, during which it scored the second and third goals, and its stars raced to miss many sure chances.

Rashford spoke about his first goal, which he scored in the 25th minute of the match, when he said: “In the beginning, I was going to pass the ball, as Alejandro Garnacho did a good job, but the defender was very close to him, so I thought that shooting at the goal would be the best option.” .

Rashford explained, “The first goal gave us some relief, as De Gea’s saves contributed to keeping the score tied. These are important moments. Without someone like him in the goal, we could not have won the match.”

Manchester United raised its score to 49 points in third place, 5 points behind Arsenal, the “leader”, who still has a deferred match.

Rashford stressed: “It’s hard not to keep pressing. We’re still early in the season and we’re fighting for a lot of different things.”

And he continued, “We have another big match coming next Thursday, where we hope to reach the next round in the European League, and after that we have the League Cup final next Sunday, which is another expected confrontation.”

Rashford concluded his speech by saying, “There is always something to push and look forward to. I don’t feel like slowing down. I always strive for progress and development.”