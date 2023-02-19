It was initially questionable how the football world would react to Jankto’s revelation. The 27-year-old midfielder, who is rented from the Spanish Getafe and previously played in Serie A for Sampdoria and Udinese, is currently the only player in the highest leagues in Europe who plays for his homosexuality. He first came out to his family a year and a half ago and then to his best friend. This week he also chose to share it with the football world.

Jankto said earlier this week that the first reactions after his announcement were positive, but that he also takes negative reactions from supporters into account. “The football world is clearly a bit homophobic. It would be naive to think that nothing is happening at all. If someone feels the need to react negatively, that person should know that themselves. I will not respond to it,” he said.