Tuesday, November 15, 2022
The slip of a Millonarios fan singing a goal: she got the wrong channel!

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 15, 2022
in Sports
Lapse as a small fan of Millonarios

Lapse as a small fan of Millonarios

Photo:

Taken from the transmission of Win Sports +

Lapse as a small fan of Millonarios

The curious scene was experienced at the exit of the El Campín stadium, after the victory against Pereira.

millionaires beat this Monday 2-0 at Sports Pereira in El Campín and headed again towards qualifying for the 2022-II League final, after the first round of the semifinals.

The blues had come to this day behind Santa Fe in the table, but the blue victory, added to the reds’ draw against Junior on Sunday, also in Bogotá, left Alberto Gamero’s team at the top of the home run, with seven points.

Photo:

Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

The triumph generated great euphoria among the fans of Millonarios, who attended El Campín en masse. The official data was 30,268 spectators in the stands.

On leaving the stadium, the official channel that broadcasts the League matches, Win Sports, did a special to show the support of the fans, and the reporter who was on the outskirts of El Campín, Juan José Mantilla, began to interview to some of them.

At one point in the broadcast, Mantilla interviewed a small Millonarios fan, who began to sing about a goal for her team, microphone in hand.

When the girl began to scream, at the end she said: “Goal goal goal, Caracol!”. Nothing less than the slogan of the competition, the channel that has the rights to the matches of the Colombian National Team. What happened went viral almost immediately on social media.

SPORTS

