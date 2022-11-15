Dhe three largest rainforest states launched a climate partnership this Monday that, among other things, provides for compensation for reducing deforestation. Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) “need to work with others to achieve common goals,” said Indonesian Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

In addition to the demand for compensation for the protection of the rainforest by the international community, the agreement also provides for access to climate finance. The three countries have “a common interest in working together to increase the value of their tropical forests,” the Indonesian statement said. In addition, it must be ensured that “these tropical forests continue to benefit the climate and people”.

During the election campaign, President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised to work towards a complete halt to deforestation.

The DRC, on the other hand, has been criticized for promoting oil and gas deposits in sensitive areas of the rainforest.

Indonesia is planning to build a new capital on the island of Borneo. The rainforest of Borneo is home, among other things, to animals that are under species protection.