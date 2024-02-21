Milan (AFP)

Serbian international Luka Jovic, Milan striker, was suspended for two matches after he slapped one of his rivals during his team's 4-2 loss to host Monza in the twenty-fifth round of the Italian Football League on Sunday.

Jovic, 26 years old, slapped veteran defender Armando Ezzo, causing the referee to show the red card in his face, after returning to the VAR in the 52nd minute, while Milan was trailing by two clean goals.

The Serbian will miss the match against Atalanta, within the twenty-sixth stage (Sunday), and the visit to the capital, Rome, against Lazio on the first of next March.

Jovic scored 7 goals this season for the Rossoneri, which occupies third place with 52 points, 11 points behind arch-neighbor Inter, the leaders.

Milan is also competing in the European League, “Europa League”, where it won at its “San Siro” stadium over French Rennes 3-0, in the first leg of the qualifying play-off to the 16th final.