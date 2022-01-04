Russian figure skater Adelia Petrosyan spoke about coach Eteri Tutberidze’s sense of humor. Her words leads “Match TV”…

“Eteri Georgievna has really very funny jokes and not at all offensive. Even parents laugh, ”the skater shared. At the same time, Petrosyan did not give specific examples and wished that everything remained within the coach’s group.

On December 25, a 14-year-old student of Tutberidze jumped two quadruple rittbergers in the program at the Russian Championship and entered the history of figure skating. Before Petrosyan, no one, including men, could perform this unique jump singly and in a cascade.

On November 19, Petrosyan became the first single skater to perform a rittberger in four revolutions at the women’s competition. A unique achievement was delivered by the figure skater at the Russian Cup in Perm.