Perhaps the key to understanding what happened on the night of Iguala is the sixth bus. It is not the fifth, 3278 from Estrella Roja, about which the GIEI baselessly stated that it was transporting drugs. The really important one is 2513 Costa Line, forgotten by investigations.

“It is serious that the authority has not even carried out basic inspection, security and expert testing actions on the bus,” states Recommendation VG 15/2018 of the CNDH (p. 345).

The document indicates that the normalistas were sent to Iguala not to steal buses for the October 2 demonstration, but on the instructions of a criminal leader interested in a single unit.

Bernardo Flores Alcaraz, “The Cochiloco”, was the head of a group of first-year normalistas in Ayotzinapa. After a fruitless morning outing to rob buses, he told the students they would stay at school that Friday night, September 26. At 05:30 in the afternoon, however, he gave them new instructions: not only would they go out to hijack buses, but they would do it, unusually, in Iguala, an hour and a half away.

The order came from David Flores Maldonado, “La Parka”, general secretary of the Ayotzinapa student committee, but he received the orders from Carrete, Santiago Mazari Hernández, head of Los Rojos in Morelos (section 27 of the recommendation).

The normalistas were not going to rob buses in general so much that the group that was stationed at the Iguala booth, on Estrella de Oro bus 1568, let at least four pass. The real target was the Costa Line 2513, which at around 03:00 in the afternoon had left Acapulco and stopped in Chilpancingo, where armed people boarded. On the bus, a woman with ties to Guerreros Unidos saw them, as indicated by Blackberry messages revealed in a trial in Chicago.

The woman got off the bus, but raised the alarm to her contacts, which caused Guerreros Unidos to pay attention to the bus. He arrived at Rancho del Cura, in Iguala, around 8:00 at night. There was the second bus of the normalistas, 1531 from Estrella de Oro. The one that arrived was 2513, the one they had to kidnap.

However, something unusual happened. The drivers have instructions to hand over the buses to the students to avoid acts of violence, but the driver of 2513 refused to do so and was supported by a very brave passenger, who we do not know if he was one of those who came armed.

After discussion, the normalistas accepted that the bus arrive at the terminal and the passengers get off with their luggage before taking the unit. Eight normal students boarded, but when they arrived at the central station, the driver put the bus onto the platforms, which was not the deal, and the passengers all got off and took their luggage.

The driver also got out, with the keys, and locked himself in the offices. The normalistas notified the “Cochiloco”, who was in the booth, and enraged he went to the terminal with the group from 1568. With the two buses, 1531 and 1568, they blocked the central station and tried to take the 2513, but they couldn’t.

They vandalized it out of anger and stole three others. With those five they left, already to return to the Normal, when the attacks against them began.

We don’t know who the armed passengers were, or why 2513 was so important. The CNDH He points out that “no expert opinion was carried out”; but, “in the end, it became a trigger and trigger in the development of events.”

Torture

The FGR is investigating sailors for alleged torture of “Chereje”, Agustín García Reyes, of United Warriors. That’s fine, but it turns out that the torture was “psychological” and that the sailors are also charged with the crime of forced disappearance.

The Prosecutor’s Office is more concerned with punishing those who pursued the murderers than the murderers.

