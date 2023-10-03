Senator Sheikin: RKN will be able to block all VPN services in Russia

Roskomnadzor plans to issue an order according to which, from March 1, 2024, all VPN services in Russia will be blocked. This was stated by member of the Federation Council Artem Sheikin, his words are reported by RIA News.

“Starting March 1, 2024, an order will come into force according to which VPN services that provide access to sites banned in Russia will be blocked by Roskomnadzor in all markets,” the senator said. It is clarified that we are talking about the Google Play and AppStore application stores.

Sheikin added that the order, in particular, concerns those applications that allow the use of the social network Instagram in Russia (prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Maksut Shadayev, spoke about the responsibility for Russians for using VPN services. He said that Russia does not plan to punish citizens who use applications to bypass blocking.

Before this, State Duma deputy Oleg Matveychev said that Roskomnadzor is trying to block all VPN services, since they bypass blocking and thereby help violate Russian law. At the same time, according to him, it is impossible to restrict access to all VPN services at once, because new ones are constantly appearing in application stores.