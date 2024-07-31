Today, Wednesday 31 July, due to a serious fire The fire broke out in via Romei, near the Rai studios in via Teulada in Rome. The television headquarters was evacuated and the episode of the programme was cancelled “Summer Live”. Security reasons prevailed and a reply was broadcast instead. TecheTecheTe.

In the early afternoon today, July 31, a serious fire forced Rai to suspend the first part of the television program Summer Live.

According to initial reconstructions of the incident, the flames broke out from a large parking area at the end of Teulada Streetjust 300 metres from the Rai studios.

Rai News has released the following press release:

“Fire in Rome, the slopes of Monte Mario are burning (behind the Rai headquarters on Via Teulada). A blaze spread quickly in the Prati area, behind the judicial city of Piazzale Clodio, at lunchtime on July 31. Via Teulada, one of the Rai headquarters in Rome, was evacuated. The fire that broke out on the Monte Mario hill continues to spread. The flames have reached the Rai Production Center on Via Teulada, which has been evacuated. The Company has had to recalibrate its afternoon programming. In fact, ‘Estate in Diretta’ was not broadcast, replaced by an episode of ‘TechetecheTè’. To deal with the flames, dozens of firefighting vehicles are present in the area and fire-fighting helicopters are in the air. The extinguishing operations are continuing.”

The presenter Nunzia De Girolamo comments live on the evacuation

The host of the program Summer Live, Nunzia De Girolamocommented on the live evacuation of the Rai building through a series of stories on Instagram, revealing to the audience of the broadcast the real reasons that caused the cancellation of the episode:

“We are evacuating the building. As you can see, everyone is gone. Now they will scold us if we don’t escape. See you tomorrow. The fire is serious.”

And again:

“I want to show you, everyone is running away. I’ve never had to run away like this, not even at school. Everyone is running. I’m on the stairs. This is the only thing missing. There are only two of us left here in the studios.”

Finally, framing the flames from her car, the presenter concluded by saying:

“We all left, almost. I wanted to certify that we were evacuating. Obviously there was no immediate danger. It was a precautionary measure. At first I didn’t think it was true. I thought it was a joke by my authors.”

