Yellow weather alert for three different Italian regions: here are the areas at risk

The heat that has gripped our country for several days now does not seem to want to loosen its grip on Italy, but for tomorrow the Civil Protection has issued a weather alert. Let’s find out which areas are affected by theWeather Alert yellow tomorrow August 1st.

Rain; photo from the archive

On the first day of August the heat will not abandon our country yet, but the bad weather will be felt in several areas. The department of Civil protection has issued ayellow weather alert for three different Italian regions. Let’s find out in detail the areas involved.

Yellow weather alert for Thursday 1st August

A new warning has been released on the Civil Protection website weather report with the related alerts. The yellow weather alert issued for tomorrow refers to some sectors of the Trentino Alto Adige, Friuli Venezia Giulia And Veneto.

In various sectors of the Friuli Venezia Giulia including the Isonzo Basin, the Udine and Gorizia Plain and the Tagliamento mountain basin, the Civil Protection has issued a bulletin of ordinary criticality for risk temporal. Even in the Veneto There are several areas affected by the risk of storms, including Lemene and Tagliamento, Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone and the lower Piave.

For the Trentino Alto Adige the weather warning bulletin refers to the hydrogeological risk for the Autonomous Province of Trento.

Weather, forecasts in Italy for Thursday 1st August

Temperature; photo from archive

In Italy tomorrow the sun will shine Sun in most regions. Light cloudiness over the eastern Alps with rain in the north of Alto Adige will slightly lower temperatures in the area. In the early afternoon there will be an increase in instability along the Alpine arc with thunderstorms especially in the central-eastern sector. Possible thunderstorms are expected on the coasts tomorrow evening. temperatures will remain high throughout the country, both in maximum and minimum values. The maximum peaks foresee a temperature of 39 degrees in the Center-South, major islands and Emilia Romagna. Given the very high temperatures, the Civil Protection recommends caution especially to the categories of the population considered more fragile.