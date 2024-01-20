Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the Russian leadership of “madness” and warned of possible new wars in the world. “Because of the madness of the Russian leadership, all nations of the world are now facing a period of uncertainty and uncertainty,” Zelensky said in his evening video message broadcast in Kiev on Friday.

“It is becoming increasingly clear to the world that more wars could be on the horizon,” the president also wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter). Zelensky once again called on the international community to unite to defeat Russia.

“We have the strength to maintain normal life,” he said. The world can do this. “The strength must be used right now to stop Russia.” The country relies on arms and ammunition supplies from the West for its defense. Zelenskyj once again thanked his international allies for their help. The most important goal is to equip the country with everything it needs to drive out the Russian occupiers.

Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for almost two years with financial and military help from Western allies. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the order to attack the neighboring country on February 24, 2022. Parts of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia have since been occupied by Russian troops.







Baltic states want to secure their border with Russia with bunkers

Because of possible attacks, the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania want to secure their borders with Russia and Belarus with hundreds of bunkers in the future. This was announced by the defense ministers of the three EU and NATO countries. “Russia's war in Ukraine has shown that, in addition to equipment, ammunition and personnel, defense facilities are also necessary to defend Estonia from the first meter,” said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur. The three countries see themselves as particularly at risk from possible attacks. They would be difficult for NATO to defend due to their location in the east of the Baltic Sea.

“The aim of the Baltic defense line is to deter and defend the country from the first centimeter of the territory, which of course is also NATO territory,” said host Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds after meeting his Baltic counterparts in Riga. According to media reports, construction of the facilities is scheduled to begin in 2025. Initially around 55 million euros were planned for this. According to the announcement, a system of bunkers and supply lines will be created.

Kiev presidential adviser: “The number of weapons should be large”

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoljak assumes that, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin's ideas, the war will continue “until he conquers the entire territory of Ukraine, until he achieves supremacy in Europe, until he conquers other post-Soviet territories.” Because: “A person does not go to a great war after destroying his reputation and relationships if he is content with little. “That’s nonsense,” he told Bild.