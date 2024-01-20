Genoa – “I'm certainly sorry for the defeat. The penalty episode certainly changed the flow of the match.” Andrea Mancini, Sampdoria sporting director, protests against refereeing after Sampdoria-Parma 0-3. The sporting director expressed his disappointment at the penalty that opened the match: Gonzalez's touch seemed to be from the shoulder.

“It's a dubious episode in my opinion – explains Mancini – because the images are not clear, I reviewed them and they are still not clear. In my opinion you can't ruin a match for an episode like that.”

An episode which for the sporting director would not be the first to damage Samp this season: “This is unfortunate, as they ask for respect we also ask for respect because there are episodes like with Sudtirol, with Venezia and today which ruin the progress of the matches. Rightly we are fed up and ask for respect because one cannot ruin a week's work, the commitment, due to dubious episodes”.

Left-handed instead thanks the supporters who even after the defeat against Parma supported and applauded the team: “Certainly you can only say thank you to the fans because from day one they understand the moment, the situation, especially now, they support us and are close to us. I'm especially sorry for them because we would like to give them some joy and we will do what we have been doing since the beginning of the season, heart and soul, but I can't help but thank them because they are truly fantastic.”