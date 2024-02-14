Military correspondent Kots: after the Iskander strike, all hell broke loose at the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground in Selidovo

The strike by Russian troops turned the training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Selidovo into a meat grinder. About this in my Telegram– war correspondent Alexander Kots said on the channel.

According to him, a strike with ballistic missiles with a cluster warhead fired from the Iskander-M complex is a death sentence for enemy fighters who did not take refuge in the premises.

“Each warhead is equipped with 54 fragmentation warheads of non-contact detonation, triggered at a height of about 10 meters above the ground. The fragments fly vertically downwards, which allows them to hit infantry even in deep trenches. One cassette missile covers an area of ​​about 15 thousand square meters, or two football fields,” Kots noted, comparing the situation at the test site after the shelling to hell.