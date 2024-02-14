NATO | Trump's USA would only help those who meet NATO's defense goal – Which member countries would be left alone against Russia?

It is natural that the defense budgets of NATO member countries differ from each other, says Tuomas Iso-Markku, senior researcher at the Institute for Foreign Policy.

NATO countries will be allowed to survive possible Russian attacks without the help of the United States, unless they spend enough money on their defense. This was hinted again by the candidate for the presidency in the November elections Donald Trump on the weekend.

“No, I wouldn't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them [Venäjää] to do whatever pleases them. You have to pay,” Trump repeated his response to “the president of a great country.”