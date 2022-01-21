Genoa – The Genoese singer-songwriter Piero Parodi passed away today at the age of 86, at the Villa Scassi hospital in Sampierdarena where he had been hospitalized for three months. The family made it known today.

Parodi, whose real name was Pietro Paolo Parodi, was one of the songwriters of the history of dialect folk music and the Genoese song, with its 35 singles and 15 albums surpassing one and a half million copies sold in a 60-year career.

Father of singer-songwriter Max Parodi, founder of the La Rosa Tatuata group, has collaborated with many Ligurian artists such as Fabrizio De Andrè, Paolo Villaggio, Vittorio De Scalzi, Franca Lai and the Trilli, and participated in national Rai television programs in the 70s. He made his film debut at the age of 73 in the two benefit films of Buio Pesto’s “Capitan Basilico” saga.