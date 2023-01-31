Marilyn Manson attends a benefit concert in Los Angeles in December 2019. Richard Shotwell (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Marilyn Manson is facing a lawsuit for sexual assault on a minor, allegedly committed in the early 1990s, when the artist was taking his first steps in music. It is not the first time that the singer has been the subject of a lawsuit for inappropriate sexual conduct, but the ones presented previously They were referring to events that allegedly occurred around 2010. The musician’s former record labels, Interscope and Nothing Records, are also listed as defendants for not having done anything to prevent the musician’s rape and abuse of a 16-year-old girl “on multiple occasions.” years.

The plaintiff, who calls herself Jane Doe and lives in Maryland (“the name used is fictitious to protect her privacy as a victim of sexual assault and abuse,” the lawsuit explains), has sued in the Nassau County Supreme Court, in Long Island (New York), to Brian Warner, the real name of the 52-year-old musician, for sexual assault and intentional suffering, and to the two record companies, for negligence and complicity in the conduct of his client.

Doe and another groupies also a minor waited, along with other fans of the musician, in front of Manson’s tour bus after a concert in Dallas in 1995. They wanted to meet the artist, and he invited them to get on the vehicle, where he asked their age and school year where they were, and took down their addresses and phone numbers.

“While on the tour bus, Defendant Warner committed various acts of criminal sexual conduct on Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including, but not limited to, forced intercourse and vaginal penetration,” the complaint states. . The age of consent in Texas at the time was, and remains, 17. “One of the gang members saw Defendant Warner sexually assault Plaintiff. Plaintiff was hurt, scared, upset, humiliated and confused. When he finished, defendant Warner laughed at her and demanded that plaintiff ‘get off my bus’ and threatened that if she told anyone he would kill her and her family”.

As the text of the lawsuit reads, “Plaintiff, Jane Doe, is a survivor of childhood and adult sexual abuse, [de] sexual battery, assault and sexual abuse at the hands of defendant Brian Warner, known by the stage name Marilyn Manson. Defendant Warner’s pedophilic obsessions and violent behaviors were not only known to defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, but were celebrated and promoted for their collective financial gain.”

The suit alleges that Manson used “his role, status and power as an adult and performer in the music industry” to access the girl, cajole, manipulate and exploit her to suit his desires, resulting in “two assaults sex in two separate incidents. Four years later, in 1999, when Doe was 19 years old, “defendant continued his misconduct for at least four weeks.” All this, with the knowledge of the record companies, “aware of the defendant’s practices, and that they aided and abetted such behavior.” As a result, the woman has suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological harm, including “shame and guilt, loss of economic capacity, and emotional stress,” which led to drug use and abuse.

The complicity of the record companies is undoubted according to the text of the lawsuit. “Knowingly, intentionally, willfully, deliberately, and recklessly fostered a pervasive and hostile environment for the purpose of financial gain that completely disregarded the rights and safety of the band’s young fans. As a result, the applicant has suffered and will suffer for the rest of her life humiliation, shame and horror.”

Manson’s modus operandi in asking his fans for addresses and telephone numbers, as well as the psychological torture he subjected his young victims to, seems to be his trademark, judging by the testimony of other previous plaintiffs. At the beginning of his career, Marilyn Manson asked his few followers for directions at the end of the concerts in order to send them photos and promotional material. The message from the mother of one of them put the police on alert: “I want my son off his mailing list. I have contacted the post office about the pornographic material being sent to my son. I don’t want them to send us anything else. If I receive any more material from this band I will go to my lawyer. Thanks and goodbye”. Another of the plaintiffs, the model Sarah McNeilly, pointed out in an explosive report in rolling stones at the end of 2021: “The physical violence was almost a relief. The mental shit that it puts you through, that infects your brain, you just want it to stop.”

After the revelations in the magazine, in which several women narrate the alleged atrocities to which the singer subjected them in a unit of his house in Hollywood called “the bad girls’ room”, the police searched his home in search of evidence. . Added to the complaints from individuals were those of three of Manson’s ex-partners, although his ex-wife Dita Von Teese pointed out that the behavior described by the alleged victims did not correspond at all to that of the Manson she met, and with whom she spent six years. . However, “fear is something that I instill in other people, especially in young girls,” the musician admitted in 2009, whose musical career is experiencing its lowest hours regardless of the scandals caused by his disturbing behavior.

