Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 3:51 p.m.



Updated 4:10 p.m.

The singer Luis Miguel has been hospitalized urgently in Chile, as confirmed by the Chilean journalist Cecila Gutiérrez. “Luis Miguel would have attended the emergency room of a clinic in the eastern sector because he has a flu picture,” she wrote through her social networks.

Apparently, the singer suffered from a severe flu with high fevers and Paloma Cuevas has been the one who has accompanied him to the hospital and who accompanies him at all times. Luis Miguel is currently immersed in his long-awaited tour across the pond, after ten concerts in Argentina he had headed to Chile where he has another ten concerts, all of them with the ‘sold out’ sign.

As a result of the admission, rumors have begun to circulate about the possible cancellation of one of his concerts, but for the moment there is nothing confirmed, since neither the artist nor his entourage have spoken about it. The interpreter continues to live his love story with Paloma Cuevas, a few weeks ago they were photographed getting on the plane to Argentina very smiling and in love. In fact, it is already known that they plan to enjoy New Year’s Eve in the Riviera Maya.