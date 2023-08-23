A few months ago through its latest Showcase, Playstation has presented us with a new addition to PS5 that it was understood as if it were an individual console, something that from the outset sony made it clear that they do not intend to continue with this path of the laptop market. And now the so-called Project Q finally has a name and price.

According to what has been said, it will be called neither more nor less than PlayStation Portal and the price will be about $199.99 USD, something that was already rumored by analysts who usually test this type of extra devices such as controls and even VR viewers. For his part, sony has previously confirmed that it has an 8-inch LCD screen, and also 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second.

This is his description according to sony:

PlayStation Portal is the perfect device for gamers in homes where they may need to share their living room TV or just want to play PS5 games in another room of the house. PlayStation Portal will remotely connect to your PS5 via Wi-Fi, so you can quickly switch from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal. PlayStation Portal can play compatible games that are installed on your PS5 console and use the Dualsense controller.

It is worth mentioning that there are certain restrictions since certain games in the cloud will not work directly, but you will necessarily have to be connected to the console at all times. In addition, you will not have a connection as it happened at the time with Wii U, but you will need a Wi-Fi network all the time, and of course, that must be stable and with many GB.

But that’s not all, hearing aids were also presented Press Elite and Press Explore, which are divided between being a headband and the style that Apple has come to impose with the Airpods. Each of them is presumed to have the best audio fidelity and have their respective charger included in the package.

It is worth saying that until the end of the year we will have these devices for sale, there is still no confirmed day.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The truth is I’m not interested in any of these products, what’s more, I prefer the dualsense control that will come out of Spider-Man 2 early next month. We’ll see the impressions of the Project Q when it goes on sale.