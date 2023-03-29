For those who want to be a mechanic, are preparing for it, or even for those who dream of one day but are not entirely clear about it due to the changing automotive market, there is now a game that will test any kind of skill. This is Electude Simulator Challenge, a simulator that will give players the chance to detect bugs and manipulate the parts and use tools to repair a car.

Specifically, it is a platform that will allow users to be able to learn in a fun way everything related to the automotive industry, both light and heavy vehicles, according to Infotaller. It should even be mentioned that the courses offered are paid, but what interests us this time is the free mechanical challenge it offers.

To be able to access this challenge, it is only necessary to go to their page with an email and discover, bridging the gap, what it feels like to enter a workshop. In addition, it gives the possibility to check if you would be able to overcome the tests that workshop professionals face day after day. It offers three levels that must be solved in order to be able to advance in the challenge.

When you start you will receive a work order, and you will be obliged to fill in the file with the diagnosis you make. If you are skilful, you will go through the stages and you will get points based on the speed with which you are able to find the answer to the fault. It is important to emphasize that the game asks you to solve the problem on the first try.

Every time you overcome one of their challenges you will be able to add a number of points that will help you to place yourself in a global ranking. The better and faster you give the error, the more points you will receive.

In addition, to find faults you will be able to use an arsenal of tools, among which are the diagnostic system, a multimeter or the battery starter or the oscilloscope. It is important that once the error is found and it is solved, you check that everything works correctly to end the work and that the client can remove his vehicle.